Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,800 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 9,040,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,459.3 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 2.1 %

LNNGF opened at $2.55 on Monday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

About Li Ning

Further Reading

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

