LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeMD by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

