Lilium to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LILM)

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lilium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.96 on Monday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lilium by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Lilium by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.