Lilium to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lilium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Lilium Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.96 on Monday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
