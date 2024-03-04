Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,396,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

