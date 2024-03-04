Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

LAD opened at $299.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.