Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

LAAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAAC opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $802.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

