LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,418 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVT opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

