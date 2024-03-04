Mariner LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NVT opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

