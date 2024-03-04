Mariner LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $299.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

