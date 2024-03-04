Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Trading Up 2.1 %

AVT opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

