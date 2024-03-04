Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.37.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.