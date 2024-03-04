MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.