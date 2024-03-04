Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($38.17), for a total value of £239,606.67 ($303,915.11).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

WDS stock opened at GBX 1,577 ($20.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.49 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,127.50 ($26.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,620.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.07.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 15,942.03%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

