Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $8.35 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 5,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

