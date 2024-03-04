Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 673,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,345,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 45.1% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 451,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.05 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.