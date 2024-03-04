Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $139,896.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 5,444.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

