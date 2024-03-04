Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Natera alerts:

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.38. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

