National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

