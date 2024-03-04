National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. CIBC boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.70.

LB opened at C$27.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

