National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The company had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

