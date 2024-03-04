National Bank Financial Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

