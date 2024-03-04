National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.08.

TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.17. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

