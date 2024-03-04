Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 142,663 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 194.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,112 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,663 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,524,000 after buying an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

