Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

