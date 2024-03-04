Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,176 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

