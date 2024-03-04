Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 51,588 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,845 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,663 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

