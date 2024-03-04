Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWS opened at $120.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

