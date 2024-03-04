Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

