Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $80.73 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

