Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.