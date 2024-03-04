Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.28 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,699 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

