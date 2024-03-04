Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

