Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

