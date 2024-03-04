Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.81 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

