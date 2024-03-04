Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of IAC worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in IAC by 22.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in IAC by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth $817,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

