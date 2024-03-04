Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $230.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

