Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

