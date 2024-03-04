Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

