Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Stericycle worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.