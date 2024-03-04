Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

