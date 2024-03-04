Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

