Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.99 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $5,890,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $610,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXT opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

