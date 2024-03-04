Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,666 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Concentrix worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

