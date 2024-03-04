Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,282 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $243.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

