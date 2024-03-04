Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,282 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
OEF opened at $243.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.56.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.