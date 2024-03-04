Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 27,632 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

PRFT stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

