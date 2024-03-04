Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Murphy USA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $418.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $421.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

