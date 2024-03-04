Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,700 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 335.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDACORP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

