Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,832 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FE opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

