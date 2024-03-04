Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,845 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $41,048,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 1,519.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 351,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $27,529,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $102.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

