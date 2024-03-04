Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,705 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

